The closed France imposes strict restrictions on movement | News

French citizens are adapting to drastic changes in their lifestyles due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of police officers have been deployed to enforce the regulations, and those who violate them are fined.

%MINIFYHTML15b61cba2c91bc6fb1660af7c232656b11% %MINIFYHTML15b61cba2c91bc6fb1660af7c232656b12%

During their seclusion, people can only leave home to do essential work, to buy medicine or food.

Al Jazeera's Natacha Butler looks at how the restrictions are affecting the French.