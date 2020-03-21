The Broncos gave the money Phillip Lindsay deserved to Melvin Gordon.

%MINIFYHTML585ca5b460d69ce6e1e08519c2bec03e11% %MINIFYHTML585ca5b460d69ce6e1e08519c2bec03e12%

Ugh, without feeling this signing from running back Melvin Gordon at all. Are you telling me that the Broncos couldn't have recruited 85% of Gordon for much less cheddar cheese?

Mike, Exit

Kiz: I have enthusiastically approved the acquisitions of Jurrell Casey and Graham Glasgow. But $ 13.5 million guaranteed for a future 27-year-old running back from a season, with a persistent history of clumsiness and injury? Sorry, but that's stupid money. It's also an insult to Phillip Lindsay, who not only produced consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, but also became a heart and soul leader in the locker room. Money is the only way to show the true love of a player in the NFL, and when a team doesn't take care of its good people, they realize it. Every time. (Ask Chris Harris.) While I've advocated for the Broncos to add another ball carrier to take some of the load off Lindsay's shoulders, it could have been done in the draft with much greater cost efficiency. This deal? It smells cheesy.

Brother, stop! Gordon is much better than Lindsay. I love the bottom / supercharger story, but Lindsay is best suited for the change of pace. He's never going to put the workhorse numbers like Gordon.

Brandon, a man from the Wasatch Mountains

Kiz: I will gladly acknowledge that Gordon is well suited to winning the plow yards to move the chains, and poses a more dangerous passing goal than Lindsay. But the staff here at Kickin 'headquarters call balderdash on their claim. Gordon is much better overall. In addition to running for more yards per game, Lindsay has a higher production of yards per carry (4.9) than Gordon (4.0), whose salary will eclipse what Lindsay earns. Sixteen runners (including Lindsay) gained more than 1,000 yards last season. Only two of those 16 (Carlos Hyde and Mark Ingram) were older than Gordon. Running is a young man's game.

Unless a coronavirus vaccine comes out soon, we're only doing the slow infection approach to conquer this pandemic, and you can't do that with 70,000 people in a soccer stadium. There will be no NFL season this year. So it's really debatable to discuss Gordon's impact on the Broncos.

Clever and smart cat

Kiz: No NFL season is certainly possible. But it is also a clear possibility (slim, I pray) that some of us do not live in November. Why let a pandemic prevent us from participating and having a lively sports conversation now? Gordon getting rich while laying off rigid workers is hard to swallow. But the normality of the stupid NFL free agency season offers entertainment as we duck.

And today's farewell shot answers this compelling question: Were you more fond of the Case Keenum era or Joe Flacco of Broncos football?

I will never forgive John Elway for making me look like a quarterback who is at least 50 percent responsible for my most heartbreaking moment as a Broncos fan (the loss to Baltimore in the 2012 NFL playoffs). So I preferred Case Keesum (as Elway called it in the introductory press conference).

Zach, Cheyenne