The bride of the future, Lori Harvey, is criticized for this sensual video, and she responds

Lori Harvey, who is currently dating rapper Future, accidentally captured the headlines for all the wrong reasons during the coronavirus pandemic.

Future's girlfriend showed off her killer curves in a fitted dress that featured zebra prints. The animal print dress came with matching gloves and a bag.

The 23-year-old model delighted many fans with her sensual mirror selfie video. Still, some critics stepped in to hit her because they assumed she would go out instead of quarantining for the coronavirus.

One reviewer said, "It's where you're going … it's quarantine, and you're trying to go hunting. 😫"

Another fan wrote: "damn it, it's a safari I've been looking to do 👑😫Sis is getting THICK

Fashion Quarantine by Lori Harvey L If Lori doesn't have to be quarantined, neither am I! 🚗 💨 "

This person said the following about it: “Do you understand that you can catch and spread the virus without knowing that you have it? How else do you think it is spreading? "

This time, Lori decided to respond by saying, "I'm on the couch watching TV before I start."

Her friend jumped into the comment section to add this: "Lmao, you knew what was coming next."

In a rare interview, Lori opened up about all the wild rumors about her saying, "It is definitely frustrating. I think I have developed a tough skin through it all. If someone wants to think the worst of you, they will think the worst of you. no matter what you say. You cannot defend a lie. I think there are many things that are false about me in the media because the clickbait is very real. I think that is something that the public does not understand. I don't think there is an article that I can find about myself that doesn't have "supposedly,quot; or "rumored,quot; in it. Because there's no confirmation and they don't mind checking the facts. "

She has this to add: "So that's the frustrating part because you really like dealing with someone's real life. But they don't care, they just want the clicks and people will believe something. But my family knows what's going on. My friends know what's going on. "

Lori is starting to defend herself.



