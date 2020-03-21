The Al Qaeda branch in Somalia threatens Americans in East Africa, and even the US. USA

The Shabab formally pledged allegiance to al Qaeda in 2012. But long before that, its members fought against Western-backed governments in Mogadishu as the group sought to impose its extremist interpretation of Islam in Somalia. In defending the fragile government, the United States has relied heavily on the forces of power, including some 20,000 peacekeepers from the African Union in Uganda, Kenya, and other East African nations.

The United States estimates that the Shabab has between 5,000 and 7,000 fighters in Somalia, but the group's ranks are fluid.

In recent years, the Shabab has demonstrated its ability to transform itself into an agile and adaptive guerrilla force that has developed diabolically sophisticated homemade bombs, including improvised explosive devices, or I.E.D.s.

"Now more than ever, Al Shabab effectively deploys IEDs, complex attacks on both civilian and military targets, blocks access to disrupt access, designs sophisticated extortion-generating schemes, and uses intimidation tactics to indulge in the invincibility state aimed at destabilizing Somalia and threaten neighboring countries, ”said Abdisaid Muse Ali, Somalia's national security adviser.

Ali said the Shabab had broadened its popular base by taking advantage of the problems plaguing Somalia, including the influence of warlords, tribalism, regional meddling and the lack of a government to expand and provide services.

"Making sure we provide services, register and pay the civil service and soldiers, and properly register the weapons entering the country, are important," he said of the government's priorities.

Ali said Shabab leaders also sought to broaden their global jihad appeal by attacking US targets. "Al Shabab tries to internationalize its aggression by saying that they are fighting against the United States while seeking the attention of al Qaeda leaders," he said.