The & # 39; lost star & # 39; Maggie Grace pregnant with her & # 39; little & # 39; in the midst of & # 39; uncertain times & # 39; coronavirus

WENN / FayesVision

The actress known for her role as Shannon Rutherford on the ABC series is expecting her first child with husband Brent Bushnell and will give birth this summer.

Maggie grace You are seeing a beam of light in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak. On Friday March 20, the actress known for her role as Liam Neesonthe daughter of "Taken"The film series shared with her fans that she and her husband of nearly three years, Brent Bushnell, are expecting their first child together.

Breaking the happy news, the 36-year-old woman posted a photo of her cradling her little baby on Instagram. "In the midst of these uncertain times, we have been blessed with a joyous reminder of what is most important," he wrote alongside the sweet image. "Our first little one will join us this summer."

In the midst of joy, the first "Lost"The actress expressed the hope that others" will stay safe and healthy. "She did not forget to subtly emphasize the importance of self-isolation by adding" isolate, but I have company "," saferathomeCA "," istayhomefor "and" letstakecareofeachother "hashtags to your publication.

Maggie's co-star in "Lost", Jorge GarciaHe was quick to celebrate the good news by writing, "Wow! Awesome! Congratulations!" Meanwhile my friend "Fear of the living dead"Actress Mo Collins I couldn't say, "Never alone! Blessed! You know I'm so happy for you. Yay! Good news! I've been thinking about you a lot with all of this. Love your little family!"

Jorge García congratulated Maggie on her pregnancy.

Mo Collins intervened.

Maggie and Brent exchanged wedding vows in Ojai, California, in May 2017. Having been engaged only three months before they were married, the couple kept their relationship private. However, in February 2017, he posted a beloved photo of both of them in a boat. "The loudest and sweetest songs have not yet been sung (Whitman)," he wrote in a caption.

Before marrying Brent, Maggie became engaged to writer and director Matthew Cooke in February 2015. "Matthew Cooke and I are so excited to share our engagement with you! I couldn't be more grateful to share my life with this amazing man. " He captioned an Instagram post now deleted. The couple asked to resign a year later.