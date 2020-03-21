Texas small businesses affected by coronavirus closings, write-offs eligible for low-interest disaster loans – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Much-needed help is being sought for small businesses in Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that the US Small Business Administration. USA He included the entire state of Texas in his Statement of Economic Damage Disaster and granted access to his Economic Damage Disaster Loan Program, which will provide long-term, low-interest loans to qualified companies across the country. state.

"Small businesses are the foundation of our state's economy and need all the help they can get, as the domino effects of COVID-19 impact their daily operations," said Governor Abbott. "Today's decision by the US Small Business Administration to make qualified economic damage loans available to qualified small businesses throughout Texas is a vital line for Texas small business owners who are doing everything possible to adapt to these difficult times. "

The Governor's office said the request was driven by COVID-19-related financial losses across Texas related to major event cancellations, loss of customers without an appointment, supplier stock depletion and client cancellations.

"The main message of this time in history is that we are all in this together," said Governor Abbott. “From the people who remain responsibly in their homes to protect themselves and their communities, to the small businesses that adapt to serve them, Texans are showing their willingness to serve the common good and that is why we will overcome it together. That's what Texans do. We are not only Texas Strong, we are #TexasBizStrong. "

Small Texas businesses that believe they may be eligible for an SBA EIDL can Click here where they can request assistance directly.

Applying online is the fastest method of receiving a decision on loan eligibility.

