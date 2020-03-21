Texas Coronavirus Case Number Now Over 300.5 Dead – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The number of coronavirus cases in Texas now exceeds 300.

The Texas State Department of Health Services said Saturday that 304 people tested positive for the virus, compared to 200 on Friday.

The number of deaths in the state remained at five.

Dallas County has the highest number of cases with 29, followed by Harris County with 25.

For most people, the virus only causes mild or moderate symptoms. But some people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, can suffer more serious illnesses.

