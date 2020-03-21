Texans encouraged to write letters to seniors due to restricted visits during coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML8524506752b6be15368f1ffaef51965211% %MINIFYHTML8524506752b6be15368f1ffaef51965212%

– May feel lonely for older people living in retirement centers. Even more alone now that they cannot receive visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So Buckner Retirement Communities is asking Texans to help bring love and joy to residents.

Buckner is asking for letters, stories, or drawings to be mailed to residents to keep their spirits up during this time of social estrangement.

"Community letters and drawings will be quarantined appropriately and then distributed to seniors who wish to receive mail during the temporary restricted visitation policies," Buckner said in a press release on Friday.

According to the National Institutes of Health, COVID-19 can only live on a porous surface, such as cardboard or paper, for up to 24 hours. Incoming mail will be isolated for a minimum of 48 hours prior to distribution. Receiving mail will be completely optional for residents.

Only paper mail that fits in traditional envelopes will be received.

Packages containing goods and products will not be accepted for the safety of residents.

Letters can be addressed to any of the following:

Dallas:

Inspirational Happiness c / o Buckner Window

8301 N Central Expy.; Dallas, TX 75225

Houston:

Inspirational happiness c / o Buckner Parkway Place

1321 Park Bayou Dr.; Houston, TX 77077

Austin:

Inspiring Happiness c / o GreenRidge at Buckner Villas

11110 Tom Adams Dr., Edif. UN .; Austin, TX 78753

Long sight:

Inspiring happiness c / o Buckner Westminster Place

2201 Horseshoe Ln .; Longview, TX 75605

San angelo:

Inspirational Happiness c / o Baptist Retirement Community

902 N Main St .; San Angelo, TX 76903

Beaumont:

Inspiring happiness c / o Buckner Calder Woods

7080 Calder Ave .; Beaumont, TX 77706

Email correspondence to Buckner chaplains will be printed and delivered to residents:

Ventana ([email protected]), Parkway Place ([email protected]), Buckner Villas ([email protected]), Westminster Place ([email protected]), Baptist Retirement Community ([email protected]), Calder Woods ([email protected]).

