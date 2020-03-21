Texans encouraged to write letters to seniors due to restricted visits during coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

So Buckner Retirement Communities is asking Texans to help bring love and joy to residents.
Buckner is asking for letters, stories, or drawings to be mailed to residents to keep their spirits up during this time of social estrangement.
"Community letters and drawings will be quarantined appropriately and then distributed to seniors who wish to receive mail during the temporary restricted visitation policies," Buckner said in a press release on Friday.
According to the National Institutes of Health, COVID-19 can only live on a porous surface, such as cardboard or paper, for up to 24 hours. Incoming mail will be isolated for a minimum of 48 hours prior to distribution. Receiving mail will be completely optional for residents.
Only paper mail that fits in traditional envelopes will be received.
Packages containing goods and products will not be accepted for the safety of residents.
Letters can be addressed to any of the following:
Dallas:
Inspirational Happiness c / o Buckner Window
8301 N Central Expy.; Dallas, TX 75225
Houston:
Inspirational happiness c / o Buckner Parkway Place
1321 Park Bayou Dr.; Houston, TX 77077
Austin:
Inspiring Happiness c / o GreenRidge at Buckner Villas
11110 Tom Adams Dr., Edif. UN .; Austin, TX 78753
Long sight:
Inspiring happiness c / o Buckner Westminster Place
2201 Horseshoe Ln .; Longview, TX 75605
San angelo:
Inspirational Happiness c / o Baptist Retirement Community
902 N Main St .; San Angelo, TX 76903
Beaumont:
Inspiring happiness c / o Buckner Calder Woods
7080 Calder Ave .; Beaumont, TX 77706
Email correspondence to Buckner chaplains will be printed and delivered to residents:
Ventana ([email protected]), Parkway Place ([email protected]), Buckner Villas ([email protected]), Westminster Place ([email protected]), Baptist Retirement Community ([email protected]), Calder Woods ([email protected]).
