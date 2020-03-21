Test times: why South Korea's COVID-19 strategy is working | South Korea

%MINIFYHTML718fdddab09781b47ad13e346cd7fc4411% %MINIFYHTML718fdddab09781b47ad13e346cd7fc4412%

The coronavirus continued to spread around the world this week and the death toll in Italy exceeded that of China. Governments called on citizens to self-isolate, close borders, close cities, and close all but essential businesses.

Amid the crisis, and despite a second wave of infections in Asian countries, South Korea continues to lead the way in containing the spread of COVID-19, with one of the lowest casualty rates in the world.

According to John Hopkins University medical researchers, as of this week, the death rate for COVID-19 is 0.97 percent in South Korea, compared to 7.94 percent in Italy, 3 , 98 percent in mainland China and Hong Kong, and 1.68 percent in the United States.

Jerome Kim, CEO of the International Vaccine Institute, said one of the reasons South Korea has done so well is that it has a strong biotech industry made up of many small companies run by scientists.

"The Chinese released the coronavirus sequence. These companies looked at it and then quickly developed the tests," said Kim.

Korean companies acted quickly to produce those tests, and the country now has enough to screen about 20,000 people a day.

"They (South Korea) opened testing centers where people could enter and pass. They did everything for free and once they identified the people, they quarantined them," said Kim.

In early February, the government also obtained cell phone records, credit card receipts, and other private data from everyone who tested positive for COVID-19, and used the information to track the spread of the virus, causing much of it of the data are available to the public. .

"In this case, you have the health of a nation or the health of a city and you have individual rights. So I think a lot of people don't care because they want to know where they might have been exposed, particularly if they develop symptoms," Kim said.

Kim acknowledged that while South Korea has worked diligently to combat the virus, the battle is far from over. "This is a war and, like a war, winning the first battle is important, but it is not the only thing," Kim said.

He believes that the government's ultimate goal will be to restore normalcy to everyday life.

"And the only way to really do that is to use a vaccine. You will have to make sure that as people go about their daily activities, they are protected," he said.

In this week's UpFront, Jerome Kim, CEO of the International Vaccine Institute, explains how South Korea has been able to stay on top of the coronavirus.

Source: Al Jazeera