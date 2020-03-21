Telecom: DoT Holds Meeting As Industry Searches For Essential Staff Movement, Other Exemptions For Business Continuity – Latest News

%MINIFYHTMLc98b2f5537b1697448d18045b99adb4711% %MINIFYHTMLc98b2f5537b1697448d18045b99adb4712%

New Delhi: The telecommunications department met with telecommunications companies and associations on Friday to discuss critical issues surrounding the business continuity of communication networks as the industry sought government intervention to allow movement of field staff essential and sought other exemptions to keep services running amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Representatives of industry bodies such as COAI and the Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA), as well as telecommunications operators such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio and state-owned telecommunications companies attended the meeting called by senior officials from the telecommunications department.

"We are grateful to the DoT for convening a meeting today (Friday) to address various issues highlighted by the industry in light of the challenges facing the industry in relation to COVID-19. The DoT was clear that they were willing to work with the industry to ensure that our networks remain available 99.99 percent of the time and that customers are not bothered, especially those who are now operating from their homes, "Director General of the Association of Cellular Operators of India (COAI) told PTI ), Rajan Mathews.

The industry is also offering additional spectrum for both access and return microwaves on a temporary basis to increase capacity, as larger data pipelines will be needed as people work from home.

The industry has urged DoT to issue instructions to states that telecommunications be treated under essential services, and consequently staff and engineers have access to network operations centers, data centers, and other critical sites in the event of blocking.

In a letter sent to DoT on Friday, COAI urged the Department of Telecommunications to "also instruct term cells to provide necessary relaxations to telecommunications service providers."

