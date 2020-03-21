Taylor Swift apparently tackles Kanye West's leaked phone call

Christopher Polk / Getty Images
Taylor Swift he's talking … well, sort of.
On Saturday afternoon, the Lover the singer apparently addressed the recent leak Kanye West phone call she and he had in 2016. You know, the one that rekindled their enmity.
For a backstory: Friday night, an extended online video of what appeared to be the infamous phone call between West and Swift was leaked. He can be seen talking to her about her controversial lyrics in her song "Famous,quot;, which was in her Pablo's life album.
It is important to note that E! News has not verified the authenticity of the video.
Naturally, the new footage spread like an online forest fire and now the 30-year-old star apparently talks about it.
As a Tumblr fanatic, the Lover The singer seemed to be "liking,quot; all the ordeal. "Taylor told the truth about the mood," said one publication that seemed to approve.
"How I sleep at night knowing we were right all this time and now we have the receipts to prove it," another publication stated that "he liked it."
In addition to Taylor's subtle way of breaking her silence, her best friend Todrick Hall he did not contain his thoughts on the leaked images.
"My heart breaks upon hearing that phone call, the fact that she even picked up the phone and wasted her precious time listening to that incompetent speech is just a testament to how human she is. #KanyeWestIsOverParty," he said. tweeted.
"The sad part is that I'm sure there will be no apology from him or the millions of people who took those gifs of a conversation and a trailer of a real conversation as fact without having heard the convo in its entirety," Hall continued. . . "How does someone organize a filming, don't tell the 'co-star' that they don't realize it and still can't deliver an even semi-charming tone so they don't look like a starving musical villain of creepy fame ? This just isn't right. "
He added: "I am not a fan of canceling the culture and people make mistakes, but THIS is clearly not a mistake. The whole thing is manipulative, calculated and awkward even to hear her answer her questions without questions. Eyes."
As some fans will remember, West's lyrics that sparked controversy were: "I feel like Taylor and I could still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous."
Taylor's representative could not be reached for comment, and Swift has not yet publicly addressed this.
Additionally, West also has not commented on the leaked phone call.
