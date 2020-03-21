Taylor Swift and Kanye West's famous "Famous,quot; phone call leaked entirely

Fans of Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and pop culture enthusiasts in general know that the dispute between the two aforementioned stars dates back to 2009, when West burst onto the stage during Swift's acceptance speech and hinted that she was not worthy of the prize.

Us magazine recently overheard the phone call between Swift and Kanye in which Kanye allegedly asked for the singer-songwriter's permission to use his name in the song. However, it was reported that Kanye tricked Taylor into believing that he was going to use another letter.

The video, shot in 2016, features the 42-year-old rapper, who recently switched to gospel music, calling the 30-year-old performer and asking if he could mention his name in his song, "Famous." West asked if he would also tweet the song after it was released.

The "Shake It Off,quot; singer asks the rapper in the video if the phrase "is going to be bad." He shared the lyrics with her, "Taylor Swift might owe me s * x,quot;, and she said it wasn't that bad.

The real phone call between Taylor Swift and Kanye West leaked.#TaylorToldTheTruth#KanyeWestIsOverParty

However, when the song finally came out, it was saying something completely different. While it was somewhat similar to what he showed her, it was fundamentally different in that West claimed that he was the one who would make her famous. He also called it "b * tch,quot;.

Later, when she accepted the Album of the Year award at the 2016 Grammy Awards, she criticized people who tried to take her down, and many people believed she was referring to the rapper and his wife.

She said in her speech that when someone is on the road to success, there will always be people behind you who want to take credit for their accomplishments.

To make matters worse, 39-year-old reality star Kim Kardashian, who is also Kanye's wife, told GQ magazine reporters that she had taped a phone call that Swift and Kanye had that she agreed with. the letter. . In his documentary American Miss She talked about it and how the reaction affected her.



