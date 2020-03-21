Taylor Swift and Kanye West "famous,quot; phone calls leaked online

During the call, Kanye asks Taylor to tweet about her new single, which he says includes a "highly controversial line,quot; about her at the beginning of the song. She asks what the letter is and if it will be "bad,quot;.

"No, I don't think it's bad," says Kanye. "And the funny thing is that when I first played it and my wife heard it, she said," What? That's too crazy. "

And he adds: "Now it's like my wife's favorite f-kng line … so it says: & # 39; To all my Southside n —- how that knows me best / I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex & # 39; ".

She laughs and says, "That is not bad."

He also says to Kanye, "I'm glad it's not bad … but, gosh, the buildup you gave him, I thought it was going to be like, 'That stupid dumb bitch. But it's not . "

The rapper then says, "Okay, what if later in the song I would have also said, uh … & # 39; I made her famous & # 39 ;?"

"It's kind of like, whatever, right now," she replies. "But I mean, you have to tell the story of the way it happened to you and the way you've experienced it. Like, honestly, you didn't know who it was before that. Like, it doesn't matter if I sold 7 million of that album before. that you did, which is what happened. You didn't know who he was before that. Okay. But, um, yeah. I can't wait to hear it. "

Taylor's BFF Todrick Hall tweeted Saturday, "My heart breaks on hearing that phone call, the fact that she even picked up the phone and wasted her precious time listening to that comedy speech is but a testament to how good a human person she is. #KanyeWestIsOverParty ".

"The sad part is that I'm sure there will be no apology from him or from the millions of people who took those gifs of a conversation and trailer of a real conversation as fact without even hearing the convo in its entirety," he said. additional. "How does someone organize a filming?, don't tell the & # 39; co-star & # 39; unconscious and still not being able to deliver an even semi-charming tone so as not to look like a hungry musical villain of creepy fame? This is simply not right. I'm not a fan of canceling culture and people make mistakes, but this is clearly not a mistake. The whole thing is manipulative, calculated, and awkward even listening to her having to answer her questions without questions. Face with blank eyes. "