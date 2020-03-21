Taylor Swift and Kanye West "famous,quot; phone calls leaked online

Look what you made them do.
Extended video of what is believed to be the infamous phone call between Kanye West Y Taylor Swift It has gone viral on Twitter, four years after the couple rekindled their enmity.
In early 2016, seven years after the rapper famously interrupted the singer in the MTV VMA 2009, sparked controversy with his song "Famous,quot;. It contains the lyrics, "I feel like Taylor and I could still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous." The two had spoken about the song over the phone prior to its release and to this day, they discuss what was actually discussed. Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian She shared a short, edited video of her husband on the call months after the song's release.
On Friday night, an extended 25-minute video of Kanye, wearing the same white T-shirt seen in Kim's clip, talking to Taylor about "Famous,quot; on the phone, circulated on Twitter, spurring the hashtag #KanyeWestIsOverParty. ME! News has not verified its authenticity and the two artists have not commented. Taylor's representative could not be reached for comment.
During the call, Kanye asks Taylor to tweet about her new single, which he says includes a "highly controversial line,quot; about her at the beginning of the song. She asks what the letter is and if it will be "bad,quot;.
"No, I don't think it's bad," says Kanye. "And the funny thing is that when I first played it and my wife heard it, she said," What? That's too crazy. "
And he adds: "Now it's like my wife's favorite f-kng line … so it says: & # 39; To all my Southside n —- how that knows me best / I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex & # 39; ".
She laughs and says, "That is not bad."
He also says to Kanye, "I'm glad it's not bad … but, gosh, the buildup you gave him, I thought it was going to be like, 'That stupid dumb bitch. But it's not . "
The rapper then says, "Okay, what if later in the song I would have also said, uh … & # 39; I made her famous & # 39 ;?"
"It's kind of like, whatever, right now," she replies. "But I mean, you have to tell the story of the way it happened to you and the way you've experienced it. Like, honestly, you didn't know who it was before that. Like, it doesn't matter if I sold 7 million of that album before. that you did, which is what happened. You didn't know who he was before that. Okay. But, um, yeah. I can't wait to hear it. "
Taylor's BFF Todrick Hall tweeted Saturday, "My heart breaks on hearing that phone call, the fact that she even picked up the phone and wasted her precious time listening to that comedy speech is but a testament to how good a human person she is. #KanyeWestIsOverParty ".
"The sad part is that I'm sure there will be no apology from him or from the millions of people who took those gifs of a conversation and trailer of a real conversation as fact without even hearing the convo in its entirety," he said. additional. "How does someone organize a filming?, don't tell the & # 39; co-star & # 39; unconscious and still not being able to deliver an even semi-charming tone so as not to look like a hungry musical villain of creepy fame? This is simply not right. I'm not a fan of canceling culture and people make mistakes, but this is clearly not a mistake. The whole thing is manipulative, calculated, and awkward even listening to her having to answer her questions without questions. Face with blank eyes. "
After the song was released, Kanye had said that he and Taylor discussed the lyrics in advance over the phone and she "gave her blessings,quot; to use, adding: "Bitch is an endearing term in hip hop like (N- word) ".
Taylor's representative said at the time: "Kanye did not ask for approval, but instead asked Taylor to release his 'Famous' single on his Twitter account. She rejected it and warned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never aware of the actual lyrics, & # 39; I made that bitch famous & # 39; ".
In 2016, Kim told GQ that Taylor "totally approved,quot; the line. She added: "You completely covered up my husband only to be the victim again." At the time, Taylor's representative said "much of what Kim says is wrong," adding that the singer "has nothing against Kim Kardashian." Kim also told him later Wonderland"I'm a fan. I like his music. There was no shade."
Kim later released on Snapchat her edited video of Taylor and Kanye talking about "Famous,quot; on the phone, much to the rapper's delight.
Later, Taylor posted on Instagram: "Where's the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me 'that bitch' in his song? It doesn't exist because it never happened." He also said, "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009."
After Kanye released "Famous," Taylor gave an acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards 2016, Telling women to never let someone else "undermine,quot; their success. In 2017, he released his album. Reputation and the lead single and music video "Look What You Made Me Do,quot;, which is believed to have been inspired by his enmity with Kanye and his "Famous,quot; phone call.
"Some events took place to make me mad when she called me a bitch," she said. "That was not just a singular event. Basically, I got tired of the dynamic between him and me. And that was not based only on what happened in that phone call and with that song, it was a kind of chain reaction of things,quot; said Taylor Rolling Stone in 2019
She continued, "When I heard the song, I thought, 'I'm done with this. If you want to be on bad terms, we're going to be on bad terms, but let's be realistic about it.'
