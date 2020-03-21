Tarrant County Reports 10 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Recoveries – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Tarrant County public health officials reported 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Tarrant County on Friday, as well as two recoveries.

The total number of positive cases in Tarrant County is now 29.

The new positive cases are in:

Arlington (4)

Euless (1)

Fort Worth (2)

Keller (1)

Lakeside (2)

"We are interviewing these new patients, identifying places they have traveled to and contacting others who may have been exposed," said Tarrant County Director of Public Health Vinny Taneja. "Due to HIPAA laws regarding the confidentiality of health information, we cannot provide any other details," he said.

Future positive cases will not be announced through press releases, but will be posted at coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com. This page will include a breakdown by city, cases, deaths, and positive cases recovered from COVID-19.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and can lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.

The United States now has more than 10,000 reported cases of COVID-19. TCPH reminds everyone to follow basic preventive measures to protect yourself from COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick. If you have trouble breathing or a persistent fever, call your primary care provider.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or sleeve.

Frequently clean and disinfect objects and touched surfaces.

For more information, visit coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the information line at 817-248-6299.