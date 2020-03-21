Tarik Cohen says his & # 39; forearms become unusually strong & # 39; during the coronavirus quarantine

Like the rest of us who practice the coronavirus safe label, Bears running back Tarik Cohen has been quarantined inside his home.

On Saturday morning, Cohen spoke about his activities while he is inside his home. According to Cohen, these activities led to "unusually strong,quot; forearms.

Day whatever the quarantine: my forearms become unusually strong 🥴😂 – Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) March 21, 2020

While not saying than he's making his forearms so strong, it's pretty clear … Cohen is playing an excessive amount of video games.

With nothing else to do at home, many of us have turned to video games to pass the time. While the Bears running back didn't mention video games in his tweet, those who know Cohen will know that he enjoys playing in his spare time. Earlier this year, he and Clix took the Fortnite Streamer Bowl home. Cohen also streams live on Twitch, where he recently streamed himself playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Clearly there's nothing otherwise, Cohen could be doing right now that it would lead to bigger forearms. Do not let any of the answers For Cohen's tweet to fool you, there's nothing else he's talking about.