Tamron Hall shows off her toned abs as she approaches 50 in new photos, but is no match for the perfect Angela Bassett, who is ageless.

Tamron Hall proved that age is nothing but a number, as the 49-year-old talk show host turned to Instagram recently to show off her amazing looks with a stunning new photograph alongside Angela Bassett.

Hall looked very stylish in her outfit consisting of a light purple cropped sweater and a white pencil skirt that accentuated her toned waist and reached down to her calves.

The reporter and the mother of one of them dressed her outfit with silver sandals that perfectly adapted to the light motifs of her upper part, and also wore elegant hoop earrings that highlighted her short haircut. In his left hand, Hall wore a square watch, as well as a shiny ring and bracelet.

The TV presenter's makeup was simple but elegant, as her eyes were highlighted with dark shadows, and she opted for a pink lipstick.

Hall captioned her post jokingly, "A 61-year-old and a 49-year-old woman come into a room looking for trouble hahaha," and explained that the actress was going to appear in the next episode of her show.

She wrote: “A 61-year-old man and a 49-year-old man enter a room looking for problems hahaha. Queen @ im.angelabassett !!! Today @tamronhallshow #angelabassett !! 💛💛💛💜💜💜 Check your local listing or go to TamronHallShow.com for the schedule and channel in your area !! We talk about life, work and age. "

The two were to discuss topics such as life, work, and age. Meanwhile, Bassett also seemed younger than his actual age, and the What does love have to do with it Star looked amazing in a bright yellow outfit that revealed some of her cleavage.

She also kept her accessories and makeup to a minimum, and the only jewelry visible on it was a pair of long earrings.

One fan said, "Tamaron, that skirt is life." I love Angela Bassett. She is my favorite actress of all time! "

This sponsor stated, "Lovely ladies, lovely photo!"

Hall recently made this announcement due to the coronavirus: "#tamcam We have stopped the production of @tamronhallshow as a precautionary measure to keep the team and their families safe. Tonight I am going to report to ABC News part of an amazing team of working journalists to help us all understand this crisis. Please be safe, take care of each other, and I hope our program will resume at the appropriate time #tamfam. "

Hall is really showing more of her personality this time.



