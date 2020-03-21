Tamar Braxton's "Crazy Kind Of Love,quot; Single Has Fans Crazy With Excitement

Tamar Braxton made fans very happy during these stressful times when we are releasing amazing new music. She revealed this on her social media account, and her boo, David Adefeso, also made sure to raise his wife on his own IG account.

Fans couldn't be more excited after reviewing the track, and they made sure to praise Tamar.

One commenter said, "The 90 RnB we've been waiting for," and another fan posted this message: "Tbh Tamar has the best voice of all her sisters."

Someone else also praised Tamar's voice and said, "I'm here for that!" She is very good at flipping a sample. Everyone can say what they want about Tamar, but her sister can sing well!

One commenter said, "This reminds me of a Whitney Houston song, 'Saving all my love,'" I love it, "and a fan posted," Wow, a music video for Tamar on a real budget … for a change. & # 39;

Someone else wrote: "Why did she even stop making music? He was already good and his man is not so good, but an incredible song."

David also showed his enthusiasm for Tamar's new music and raised it on his IG account. People are really happy to see these two still together and very well.

Tamar struggles with this situation of social estrangement, but like the rest of the world, she will eventually manage.

‘This quarantined chili has been ROUGH! Let me tell you BUT I am going to keep it interesting for you … If we hit the 4.5k comments below, I will release the song to you! The wait is over boo! Good luck because I come down a neck and throat near you! (Image and hair by @wigsbyddavis / Edited by @varietalx) #CrazyKindofLove #TamarBraxton #tamartians, "Tamar captioned her post.

Fans offer Tamar their full support, and send their best wishes during these difficult times.



