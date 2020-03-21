Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso leaves nothing to the imagination in a new video

Tamar Braxton shared the song's sultry music video, "Crazy Kinda Love," which features Whitney Houston's classic hit, "Saving All My Love For You."

the Braxton Family Values Star delighted many fans with the song, but they assumed she was pulling out of music after her big announcement and the release of Bluebird of Happiness in 2017

Tamar's big comeback with the sexy and sensual jam also included a very steaming surprise courtesy of her real-life boyfriend, David Adefeso.

The businessman appears in the clip where he wears only his underwear while Tamar sings the tune. Of course, his supporters are drooling over David and his sweet love story.

One person said this: "Yeszzzz, it was like a yes! But. I am his page, I wish happy birthday is that Nigerians swear or try the soup. No, he did something for Tamar, he broke down crying at the awards music and on Twitter, yes. "

Another supporter explained, "That's true. I checked her page after reading it, and all her photos were gone. Well, if they managed to come back with good for her, she deserves love."

A music lover stated, "Oh, she got her man on the video." I'm literally crying, I'm so happy that you're back. I almost started singing Keeping all my love for you 😍 … yes, this is going to be 🔥 ".

In a recent interview, Tamar opened up about the song saying, "I think one where your guard is completely down and all your rules and all the things you feel won't make you lose control in a relationship. Window. No matter what what a person does, and you just love them so much that you're willing to work it out, instead of all your rules preventing you from loving someone completely. And I'd like to say I've been there before! (laughs) That just shows that Sometimes you have no control of love, you know? You cannot choose the person you fall in love with. Sometimes it works in your favor when you let your guard down, but sometimes there are certain signs where you go back up. Sometimes we love so much to people who ignore those signs, and it is to our detriment. "

Ad

Tamar's "Crazy Kinda Love,quot; will appear on the True to game 2 movie.



Post views:

0 0