Talk show host Keke Palmer goes viral – to date model White! (Photos)

Talk show host Keke Palmer has a new boyfriend. Her new man is tall, handsome, and talented. And it's also white.

Who would have thought that in 2020 it would still be "news,quot; for a black woman to date a white man? But unfortunately it is.

Keke is the last popular African-American woman to choose to date a white man. Her new boyfriend is a beautiful model / rapper from Los Angeles.

Here are some pictures of him: his name is Mae Seven:

When the news of Keke's new man hit social media, many angry and jealous men flooded his comments with disrespectful comments.

Many men called Keke a "bed wench,quot; because of her decision to go out in an interracial relationship. A "bed wench,quot; is a derogatory term for a black woman in an interracial relationship. The term refers to a time when slaves were forced to sleep in their slave master's bed, keeping it "warm,quot; for the slave master until he was ready to rape her.