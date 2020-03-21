Sylvester Stallone's New York art exhibit returned to October following Coronavirus closure

WENN / Avalon

The & # 39; Rambo: Last Blood & # 39; star, who exhibited his art in France in 2015, was originally going to display his latest creations at the Georges Berges Gallery in Manhattan's SoHo district in the spring.

Sylvester StalloneThe New York art exhibit was postponed until October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, with the city now locked up in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus, its owner, Berges, says the exhibit will now open in the fall.

"The show will go on," Berges tells the gossip column on page six of the New York Post. "October is worth waiting for."

Stallone previously exhibited his art in Nice, France in 2015, and spoke about his love for painting before the Associated Press.

"My art is not one that educates, you know, it is not making social statements, it is not drawing conclusions, it is not declaring what is right, it is not political," he said. "It is just a man's struggle and success and all the emotions one experiences in life, ups and downs."

The actor turned into the artist's latest works will be shown in Saudi Arabia in 2021.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US USA They exceeded 14,300 on Friday, with 218 people dying from the disease, COVID-19.