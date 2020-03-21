Summer Walker strangled by BF London on Da Track in new video

%MINIFYHTML36b645b439a810ba44fa98c45f3219f211% %MINIFYHTML36b645b439a810ba44fa98c45f3219f212%

You can see the singer of & # 39; Girls Need Love & # 39; screaming in pain and telling her producer boyfriend that he's hurt, but the latter refuses to let go of his hand that is wrapped around his neck.

Summer hiker has made people worry about her well-being after a video of her and her boyfriend London on Da Track It appeared online on Saturday, March 21. In that video, the R&B singer was suffocated by her former collaborator.

London was seen wrapping his hand around her neck as she smiled at the camera. On the other hand, Summer kept complaining that she was hurt by his action. "It hurts. It hurts. It's supposed to be sexy, but it hurts," he told her, since you could hear the laughter in the background.

However, London insisted that he was sexy before pushing her, although his hand was still wrapped around her neck. This made her scream in pain, pleading with London to pull her hand away. The video ended with the "Girls Need Love" singer kissing him on the lips.

Although it seems the lovebirds were just being playful, those who watched the video couldn't help but worry about the summer. "They must be six feet away," someone said, while someone else claimed they were going to call the police over the video.

"When you say it hurts and doesn't let you go … it's a sign," one more person warned Summer. On the other hand, an individual said: "This is not certain, he knows that he can no longer breathe through his nose." There was also one who wrote: "IDK what is happening, but with the sound turned off, this looks like domestic violence."

Neither Summer nor London have responded to people's concerns.

The couple began dating after working together on their debut album "Over It". The two briefly parted ways in October, before getting back together after he surprised her at one of their concerts.