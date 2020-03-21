Struck by the coronavirus pandemic, will Italy need a rescue? The | Coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTML4369785e2c06f7174892e06d7e977d1611% %MINIFYHTML4369785e2c06f7174892e06d7e977d1612%

The eighth largest economy in the world and its 60 million citizens are under lockdown. Italy became the first European nation to introduce drastic measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

Italy has recorded more deaths from the new coronavirus than China, the source of the outbreak.

In addition to school closings and closed stores, businesses are shutting down nonessential work and transportation hubs are halting.

The Italian government has promised $ 28 billion to ease the burden of the pandemic. That includes helping companies, homeowners with mortgage payments, and people facing unemployment.

Italy really needs all the support it can get right now, as it has never really recovered from Europe's debt crisis. Its debt represents about 135 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and growth since the introduction of the euro, almost 20 years ago, has barely grown.

Such is the terrible state of its economy. The recession is looming and there have been warnings that you may need to seek a bailout from the eurozone and even the IMF.

Lorenzo Codogno, chief economist at LC Macro Advisors, tells Al Jazeera that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Italian economy may be "considerable,quot;, with a contraction rate of 5 percent or more in the current year.

"This assumes that by June, most of the economic impact will be over," adds Codogno.

Airlines Seek Bailouts

Most airlines could be bankrupt in late May and many could be technically bankrupt, according to a Sydney-based consultancy.

This is the warning from the Australian Aviation Center, as governments impose travel bans due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Long before the imposition of travel bans, airlines were expected to lose $ 113 billion in revenue this year. That has led many airlines to seek government support. In the United States, airlines have requested a $ 50 billion bailout.

But critics argue that airlines have mismanaged their finances, choosing to spend their cash on share buybacks to enrich shareholders. By doing this, there is less stock on the market, which increases prices. According to Bloomberg, US airlines have used about 96 percent of their cash on share buybacks.

Updesh Kapur, an aviation consultant, says: "What is happening in the industry is unprecedented in the past few weeks."

He adds: "This is the worst crisis since the 2008 financial crisis, the SARS outbreak and September 11, of course. If you combine these three incidents, we are seeing the worst crisis in the aviation industry and we are inevitably going to see big losses across the industry. "

Source: Al Jazeera News