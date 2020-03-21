Strong night for the return of NBC's BC The Blacklist – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML717e3a39dfb8826ce11958e39bacd8a411% %MINIFYHTML717e3a39dfb8826ce11958e39bacd8a412%

Primetime ratings continue to rise as a blocked country turns to the subway to get some relief from pressures from the outside world.

ABC Shark tank and its two hours 20/20 provided a strong double whammy for the Alphabet network, with 20/20 soaring to 0.8, helping ABC to a network-wide win in preliminary rankings on Friday night. 20/20 It was Friday's No. 1 news magazine, leading Date by double digits in all key demos, and reaching its highest overall audience and best Adult performance 25-54 in one year.

%MINIFYHTML717e3a39dfb8826ce11958e39bacd8a413% %MINIFYHTML717e3a39dfb8826ce11958e39bacd8a414%

On NBC The blacklist The first broadcast in 14 weeks was a huge success, coming in with a 0.8 rating at 18-49 and drawing 5.4 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET. That's 60 percent more than its previous episode in 18-49 and its most watched stream since May 2018. Date benefited from this strong advance, reaching 0.7, although below its 20/20 competition.

%MINIFYHTML717e3a39dfb8826ce11958e39bacd8a415% %MINIFYHTML717e3a39dfb8826ce11958e39bacd8a416%

Fox Perennial Champion WWE Friday Night Smackdown He also came in with a 0.8, as his formula featured the debut of former patriot Rob Gronkowski and a fight between Heavy Machinery and SmackDown team champions The Miz and John Morrison.

The CBS crime drama line featured replays of MacGyver, Hawaii Five-0 Y Blue blood. The CW was also direct repeats of Penn & Teller: fool us Y Who owns this line anyway?