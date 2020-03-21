Streaming to Survive: Content Providers Adapt to Home Isolation | News

%MINIFYHTML3935ed32b1560e690c94241a7c03662a11% %MINIFYHTML3935ed32b1560e690c94241a7c03662a12%

With the world forced to practice social distancing and self-isolation, content consumption through the Internet has exploded.

That has forced instructors, musicians, and film studios to think outside the box to survive.

Andrew Chappelle of Al Jazeera reports.