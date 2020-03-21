Steven Bergwijn: Tottenham moves closer to recovery from ankle injury | Football news

%MINIFYHTML584d56e7ead98cfec7c3a553c6ab21d311% %MINIFYHTML584d56e7ead98cfec7c3a553c6ab21d312%

"It was bad, but we are progressing and I will come back stronger," says the Dutch international





Steven Bergwijn scored on his Tottenham debut in the win over Manchester City

Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn says he is making progress in his attempt to recover from an ankle injury, and has promised to come back stronger.

Bergwijn had impressed after his move from PSV Eindhoven in January and provided one of the best moments of the Premier League season when he scored a tremendous volley in the debut in the Spurs' victory over reigning champion Manchester City.

But the Dutch international's instant impact was limited by an ankle ligament injury sustained in Tottenham's 1-1 draw at Burnley earlier this month.

"The moment I got the kick (at Burnley), I thought it was serious. I was in a lot of pain and I couldn't sleep that night," Bergwijn said. Tottenham official web site.

"I'm making progress. I can walk now, so that's good news. It was bad, but we're making progress and I will come back stronger."

The English game won't return until April 30 "at the earliest,quot; due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Bergwijn says the spread of the virus has given everyone a sense of perspective on life.

"It is a difficult time for everyone," he added. "Now I see in Holland that it's crazy, how people have to stay at home. I don't know … difficult times."

"We have to stay together in this difficult time, but it's not just about us, now it's about families and outsiders (the club).

"It's not about football anymore. It's about your health and that's (most) important."