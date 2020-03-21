State to Lease Seton Medical Center in Daly City in Response to Coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML304de9372f083a8c1f342413b710ef0a11% %MINIFYHTML304de9372f083a8c1f342413b710ef0a12%

DALY CITY (Up News Info SF) – California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday plans to lease the Seton Medical Center in Daly City to help with the expected increase in hospitalizations due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The owners of the hospital filed for bankruptcy in 2018, and while community members have been struggling to keep it open, the owners, Verity Health, announced earlier this month their intentions to close the facility.

During Newsom's update on California's COVID-19 response Thursday night, in which he ordered a statewide shelter, he announced that the 357-bed Seton Medical Center is among a handful of hospitals across the state that will be used to respond to the expected increase in cases.

Bay Area lawmakers applauded Newsom's announcement.

“Now is not the time to close a hospital. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, we need more beds for patients, and Seton Medical Center can provide that, ”Senator Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, said in a statement. "This is a very important step in the Bay Area's ability to support those in need of medical help. Seton Medical Center is a cornerstone of our community and has talented staff with much to contribute during the crisis."

According to Assemblyman Phil Ting, a Democrat from San Francisco, closing the hospital would have left some 1,500 workers jobless and taken a much-needed emergency room for South San Francisco / North San

Mateo County area.

"I am grateful that the governor has seen an urgent need to keep Seton Medical Center open during this pandemic," said Ting.

“But even after our current public health crisis passes, it would be imperative that this center remain open as 27,000 patients, most of them elderly and low-income, are cared for there. Seton's immediate closure would have created a desert of medical care, ”he said.

