Starbucks closes most locations for two weeks – Deadline

Screenwriters, producers and other creatives will have to find a new meeting place in and around Los Angeles. Starbucks has closed most of its cafes in the United States and Canada for two weeks due to concerns about the coronavirus, although some hospital and service unit locations continue to operate.

Starbucks noticed the change in their app. "Things are changing, but we are still here for you."

The workers of the company will continue to be remunerated during the next month. Rossann Williams, executive vice president of Starbucks and president of US business. USA And Canada said: "Our cafes in some areas are experiencing high traffic, and we need to do more to prevent the spread of this virus." "Let's face it. Lattes are not 'essential.' But in times of crisis, the government asks food and beverage stores to stay open whenever possible to pick it up, drive it, or deliver it," Williams wrote in the letter.

Starbucks previously limited store seating and stopped using personal mugs at their locations.

