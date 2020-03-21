Starbucks closes cafes, moves to drive alone amid coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– All Starbucks stores operated by the company in the US USA And Canada will switch to a drive-alone model for at least two weeks to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

In a press release on Friday, the company announced the change, adding that exceptions will be made for cafes serving in or around hospitals and health centers "in our efforts to care for first responders and health workers."

"The sheer magnitude of driving through this situation is the greatest challenge that many of us have faced in our lives, and I am continually moved by your compassion among ourselves, our clients and our communities during this exceptionally difficult time," said the executive at Starbucks. Vice President Rossann Williams said in a statement. “With the daily layoffs of friends and family and the closing of businesses, we need each other more than ever. We need to be a different type of company. "

The company will also continue to pay its American employees for the next 30 days, even if they choose to stay home, according to the press release.