St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles will be used to treat coronavirus patients – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Verity Health System of California announced Friday that the recently closed St. Vincent The medical center in the Westlake district will be converted into a state hospital to treat patients with COVID-19.

"We are pleased to be partnering with the State of California to address this urgent public health need," the nonprofit said in a statement. "We remain committed to supporting our staff, our patients, and the communities we serve in this difficult time."

%MINIFYHTML451fd61a1c61e9f63d4db972de52d52b13% %MINIFYHTML451fd61a1c61e9f63d4db972de52d52b14%

The nonprofit health system said in a statement that the agreement will allow the state to lease the hospital and determine its best use to help address the outbreak in Los Angeles County.

%MINIFYHTML451fd61a1c61e9f63d4db972de52d52b15% %MINIFYHTML451fd61a1c61e9f63d4db972de52d52b16%

"I am pleased that Governor (Gavin) Newsom is using state resources to reuse the recently closed St Vincent Medical Center at a COVID-19 Treatment Center, "said Council Member Mitch O'Farrell." I have traveled to Sacramento to meet with the Governor's office on four different occasions in recent months to advocate for reuse of the site to house homeless people. With everything backwards due to the coronavirus pandemic, I cannot think of a more timely and urgent purpose for St. Vincent Hospital in district 13 ".

RELATED: Los Angeles County Coronavirus Cases Climb to 300; 2 confirmed deaths

Under the settlement approved by the US Bankruptcy Court. Verity will also continue to operate the Seton Medical Center at the Daly Center and, in collaboration with the State, make beds and services available for the evaluation and treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Verity also owns and operates the St. Francis Medical Center in Los Angeles County, which will provide care for COVID-19 patients and the community at large.

Verity filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August 2018.