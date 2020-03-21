Southwest Airlines suspends international flights, while American Airlines extends exchange rate waivers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Last week Southwest Airlines began reducing the number of flights to some international airports, today the Dallas-based company announced that it will cease operations to all its international destinations before March 22.

Air ticket sales had already started to decline and further declined after government mandates led to restrictions on air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Southwest officials said there was no higher priority than the safety of their clients, saying the decision to cancel the flights was made after close communication with health workers, the Centers for Disease Control, the World Organization. of Health and government officials.

As it is, Southwest plans to resume normal operations at its international destinations on May 4.

American Airlines has already suspended about 75% of its international long-distance flights until at least May 6, but on Friday the Fort Worth-based company announced another exemption extension.

American is now charging exchange fees for customers who purchased tickets before March 1 to travel until May 31. There are no restrictions on what fares may qualify for the exemption, and customers have until December 31 to rebook trips for future flights.

As part of the offer, customers can change their cities of origin and destination. Travel must also begin on or before December 31, or one year after the original ticket issue date.

On Friday, the North American Airports Council International, an organization representing local, regional and state governing bodies that own and operate commercial airports, projected that US airports. USA They will lose at least $ 13.9 billion this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.