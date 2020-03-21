Soquel man arrested after kidnapping pet who was hired to train – Up News Info San Francisco

SOQUEL (Up News Info SF) – A Soquel man has been arrested for embezzlement of more than $ 400 and for the grand theft of an animal for refusing to return a dog he received for training, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said.

Benjamin Friedenberg offered to train Thor, a friend's dog, for $ 1,500, authorities said, then refused to return the dog after the training was supposed to have been completed.

"Our investigators contacted Friedenberg, who did not disclose Thor's location," the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Even after his arrest, Friedenberg would refuse to divulge Thor's location.

This is an ongoing investigation and if you have information on this case or Thor's whereabouts, call Detective Jacob Pruger at (831) 454-7096.

