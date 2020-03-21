Sonoma County Reports Its First Death From Coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML992b3ae7e4f0e8894450e69855b2efb611% %MINIFYHTML992b3ae7e4f0e8894450e69855b2efb612%

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – Health officials announced Sonoma County's first death from the coronavirus, the eleventh death from COVID-19 in the San Francisco Bay Area since the outbreak began, and the fourth death reported in the region on Friday.

The Sonoma County announcement came the same day Contra Costa County reported its first coronavirus death, and two more deaths were reported in Santa Clara County. It was the deadliest day of the current outbreak.

Dr. Sundari Mase, interim public health officer, said she received the news of a death as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases among Sonoma county residents doubled to 22.

The Santa Rosa Democratic press reported that a source with Sutter Santa Rosa confirmed that the person died on Friday afternoon.

"We have to be prepared for a worsening situation here over the next week," Mase told the newspaper, noting that "each case infects three others, so the more cases we have, the more cases we have, so this is exactly what that we expected. "

Mase did not disclose any additional information about the person who died, including the person's age or information about how long she was ill or if she traveled outside of Sonoma County recently.

Elsewhere, Santa Clara County has been particularly affected by the virus outbreak representing eight of the 22 deaths reported so far in California and all but three of the COVID-19 deaths in the Bay Area. In addition to Sonoma's death, individual deaths have been reported in San Mateo County and Contra Costa County.

Santa Clara health authorities said the seventh county death was an adult man in his 80s who had been hospitalized on Tuesday, March 3. The eighth death was an adult male in his 70s, but health authorities did not provide information on when he had been hospitalized. or the date he died.

In Contra Costa County, health officials announced Friday that a 70-year-old patient being treated at a local hospital had died of complications from the virus.

Revealing some details, officials said: "The patient died Thursday at a hospital in Contra Costa County. The Contra Costa resident was 70 years old and had a pre-existing condition that put them at increased risk for serious illness from COVID-19, and a history of recent travel abroad. "

The latest statistics released on Saturday had the number of confirmed cases in the state at 1,224. Cases in the Bay Area increased to 662, with the top four counties being 263 cases in Santa Clara, 110 in San Mateo, 84 in San Francisco, and 65 in Alameda County.