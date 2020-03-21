Some of these coronavirus conspiracy theories and fake remedies are crazy – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLa2541ab1974e2dbfe9214a733620e89011% %MINIFYHTMLa2541ab1974e2dbfe9214a733620e89012%

A crisis like the coronavirus COVID-19 provides a fertile breeding ground for false cures and misleading preventive measures that spread quickly.

Some people claim that the coronavirus was designed in a laboratory even though accredited scientists have already shown this to be false.

Be sure to do a quick Google search before buying and spread disinformation that could actually put people at greater risk of contracting the virus.

A few days ago, I went to Twitter and saw a disturbing tweet that presented the idea that the coronavirus could be a biological weapon created by man to bring the United States to its knees. And so you don't think outlandish ideas like this only came from 40-year-old unemployed crackpots still living at home, the tweet in question came from a highly educated and respected doctor.

Unfortunately, a crisis like the new coronavirus tends to be a fertile breeding ground for conspiracy theorists who are too eager to come up with an apparently endless number of hot feeds, each more extravagant than the last.

Most importantly, conspiracy theories, thanks to the connection we have between us, can travel far and wide in an incredibly short time. And interestingly enough, some of the conspiracy theories we've seen regarding the coronavirus not only focus on the cause of the virus, but also refer to preventative measures and cures that are misleading, if not completely false.

For example, a report from Reuters It conveys how a message informing people to drink hot soup as a means to stop the spread of the coronavirus began to gain strength on WhatsApp in the Netherlands. And while conspiracy theories are arguably easy to combat on Twitter and Reddit, the closed environment of chat apps makes it much easier for misinformation to spread and get established.

But the rapid spread of one of those messages in the Netherlands shows the challenges facing private chat platforms, such as text messages or WhatsApp owned by Facebook, where content is more difficult to control and is often perceived as coming from a Reliable source when shared by friends and friends. family. "I think there is a sense of security and community in these group chats that gives everything that is shared a mark of authenticity," said Anna-Sophie Harling, Europe director of the US-based NewsGuard disinformation monitoring center. .

Other bogus theories that have turned around include publications claiming that the coronavirus can be prevented by eating garlic or ice cream. What makes these theories so dangerous is that it can convince people to take legitimate advice, such as social distancing, much less seriously. Do yourself a favor and check the CDC website for information on COVID-19; At best, everything else should be treated as unconfirmed.

Just as troubling is that some scammers are now setting up automatic calls to sell test kits from unsuspecting and concerned people who – surprise surprise – are completely bogus.

It sounds hackneyed and obvious, but be sure to do a quick Google search and check up on reputable news sources before falling victim to what has become a deluge of misinformation surrounding the coronavirus.

What about the aforementioned doctor who suggested that the coronavirus was perhaps man-made? Well, scientists have already shown that the virus is the result of natural evolution compared to artificial engineering in a biochemical warfare laboratory.

