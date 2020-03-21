SoCal Gas to donate $ 1 million for coronavirus relief efforts – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Southern California Gas Co. will donate $ 1 million to nonprofits in its service area to provide assistance during the COVFID-19 outbreak.

"All of us at SoCalGas want to do everything we can to support our community during this crisis, especially the workers who could be laid off, the hungry and those who simply will not be able to pay their gas bills without help." Bret Lane, president and CEO of SoCal Gas, said in a press release on Friday. "By providing funds to several outstanding nonprofits, we are helping to deliver critical services to help our neighbors who need it most."

Donations will include:

– A gift to the American Red Cross of the Los Angeles Region to support meal service to LAUSD students

– Money designated for the Gas Assistance Fund, which is a program that helps SoCal Gas customers with qualified income pay their natural gas bill. Priority will be given to older people and those who have been laid off as a result of the crisis.

– A donation to the Mayor's Fund for the Los Angeles COVID-19 fund, which is supporting families, health workers, non-housed neighbors and providing the equipment needs of first responders.

– A gift to the United Way of Orange County to help support local non-profit organizations that provide essential services to those with food and home insurance.

– A donation to Proteus Inc., to provide education, job training, job placement, and other support services to farmworker families and others in need in the San Joaquin Valley.

SoCal Gas has also suspended the closings and is waiving late fees for small businesses in response to the coronavirus pandemic.