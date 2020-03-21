Slay and Patricia never met face to face – Up News Info Detroit

"Slay said the first year with Patricia was tough and destroyed their relationship," according to Rogers, "although the second year was much better."

Slay's apparent desire for a new contract (his deal expired after 2020, but the Eagles reportedly extended it to $ 50 million until 2023) may also have influenced his departure. But others have endorsed the idea that he and Patricia disagreed. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press He noted Thursday that "Slay's fun-loving personality never mingled,quot; with Patricia, who "loathed (Slay's) practice of signing and exchanging T-shirts after every game, winning or losing."