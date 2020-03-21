Shoppers flock to Los Angeles farmers markets for essentials amid supermarket shortages – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As essentials like eggs, milk, and fresh produce are increasingly difficult to find in supermarkets throughout the Los Angeles area, residents flock to local farmers markets to find what they need.

At the Burbank Farmers Market on Saturday morning, a sizeable line of eggs was formed before the market officially opened. Some buyers came even before sellers.

"We have trouble getting eggs, milk, fresh vegetables …" said Mariana Arnedo, who arrived at the farmers market at 6:30 a.m., more than an hour earlier. "There is no way to find any of these around here."

Low-income, immunocompromised and elderly residents are among the most vulnerable populations during the coronavirus pandemic. Several markets around Los Angeles are working to specifically serve these communities.

For low-income residents and seniors, Urban Partners Los Angeles in Koreatown will give away free food starting at 7:30 a.m., and Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA will do the same at 10:30 a.m.

From 10 a.m. At 12 p.m., AltaMed Health Services workers are gathering essential kits filled with food and toiletries for seniors in isolation.