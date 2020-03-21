Shaquille O & # 39; Neal publicly professes his love for ex-wife Shaunie O & # 39; Neal after he posted this image and emotional message: Will they be together again?

From the looks of it, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal wants to rekindle the flames of love with his ex-wife and the mother of his children, Shaunie O & # 39; Neal.

Shaunie and the basketball star were married in 2002, and they were married for almost a decade and have four children together. They would separate in 2009 after Shaunie caught Shaq cheating on several women.

However, recently, Shaq has been hinting that he would love to be the Basketball Wives husband of the star again.

Earlier this year, Shaunie published an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant with this caption: “When I put this sweatshirt on, so many emotions and memories flashed through my mind. As I reflect on the past few months, I remember saying that I love you more, spending more time laughing and less time trying to control what is out of my control! I pray that everyone is safe, enjoys their family and helps those who need a little more help during these times. ♥ ️Shaunie ♥ ️ ".

Shaq reminded the world that he still loves her and called her Mrs. O & # 39; Neal. He wrote: "And I love her more, Ms. Oneal."

A fan said the following: "@shaq Shaq, Shaq, Shaq, Shaq, Shaq !!! @ shaunieoneal5 takes him back so that the O’Neal family can get the great victory !!!"

Another person stated, “But right now, she chooses him. It conformed to what she wanted and wanted, regardless of what society thought and felt. It is good to see everyone supporting the family, supporting Vanessa and the girls. My heart and my prayers are with you all! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 your children are beasts on the court. 💪🏾 🔥 "

A third comment shared: "I love it, which shows that they can still show love, even if they are not together." I love you and Shaunie as a couple. You can make it happen !! ❤️ you are SUPERMAN. "

This sponsor revealed, “This simply made my heart melt❤️😍 Go find your QUEEN 😍❤️. God bless, I love ❤️ to see that you and your children had the opportunity to be close to Kobe. Not all the first wives who used to be around him can do it. And it makes me very sick to see how the new wife of these basketball players had his wife there at home. Smh, I send my love to ALL the first wives that were close to Kobe. "

Time will tell if Shaq's charm offensive will work.



