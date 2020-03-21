Shah Rukh Khan joins the war on coronavirus

In these times, when COVID-19 looms as a threat to the whole word and we are all being asked to take security measures to beat the virus together, our Bollywood celebrities are also making their own effort to educate the masses. Several actors have turned to their social media accounts and asked everyone to stay home and why maintaining social distance is so important. And now, King Khan also joined the list.

Shah Rukh Khan went to social media and shared a video, where he is calling on everyone about the importance of staying home to fight this virus. It also tells you some safety measures that you should take, such as washing your hands regularly, covering your mouth while sneezing, and keeping a safe distance from people who have coughs and colds. Watch the video here.

Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, and many more have been spreading the importance of social estrangement and how we can beat this pandemic together. Tomorrow, India will observe a curfew in Janta until 9 p.m. And the stars have also been promoting this prime minister's movement by taking these little steps to make sure everyone stays safe.