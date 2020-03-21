Second Fox Business employee tests positive for coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML806889dd5095cf1dcf7c2c3644d37add11% %MINIFYHTML806889dd5095cf1dcf7c2c3644d37add12%

A second Fox Business staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus, the company said Saturday in an internal memo obtained by Deadline.

"We recently learned that another of our FOX Business employees tested positive for COVID-19," wrote Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, and Jay Wallace, president of Fox.

The memo said the employee last worked at Fox Corp. headquarters in New York on Monday, March 16, on the 12th floor of the building.

"Following the advice of medical professionals, we have now made a determination that this employee / team's direct employees are quarantined for 14 days from the last contact," the memo added. “In addition to taking all necessary precautions and following each protocol, we are thoroughly cleaning all areas with which this employee was in contact, in addition to the daily disinfection and disinfection that has been carried out several times a day in all key areas of the building. "

The announcement came a day after the company said it had learned of the first case of coronavirus in a Fox Corporation employee. That person worked on the 20th floor of Fox's offices.

In response to the pandemic, Scott and Wallace announced measures last week to reduce the number of employees in the office during the crisis, as well as to limit study guests. They also said there would be some changes to production and programming, and shows with Trish Regan and Kennedy were put on hold. Fox also launched a website, coronavirusnow.com, with the latest news on the pandemic.

Fox Business has said it is going back two hours from its schedule, halting FBN production at 5 a.m. ET and Bulls & Bears at 5 p.m. ET. Lou Dobbs Tonight will air at 5 p.m., and a replay of their show will air at 7 p.m. ET.

Employees of other news organizations, including CNN, NBC News, CBS News and ABC News, have tested positive for the virus.

On Friday, NBC announced that longtime employee Larry Edgeworth, 61, had died after testing positive for coronavirus. Edgeworth spent 25 years at NBC News as an audio technician and worked in an equipment room at the 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York.