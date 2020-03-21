Season 2 of "The Mandalorian" Adds Rosario Dawson – Deadline

The Up News Info has confirmed that Rosario Dawson will make an appearance in the second season of Disney + Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

Production in Season 2 has already ended.

%MINIFYHTMLa71e43609659bcdac386cb8061450de511% %MINIFYHTMLa71e43609659bcdac386cb8061450de512%

While many have remained silent about the Dawson cast, what we know at the moment is that it is not a regular role in the series.

It remains to be confirmed that Dawson will play the fan-favorite character of Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi trainee and role as Anakin Skywalker from the animated television series. Star Wars, the Clone Wars Y Star Wars: Rebels, However, fan speculation leans heavily in that direction. Both series were co-created by Dave Filoni, who is also a director, writer, and EP on Mandalorian Ahsoka is from the alien species Togruta, known for its great montrals and head tails, and its colorful pigments. The Ahsoka character was co-created by George Lucas and Filoni. Mandalorian, established five years after 1983 Star Wars movie The return of the Jedi, follows a bounty hunter, who is protecting a highly coveted Jedi-powered baby Yoda from falling into the hands of the evil Imperial Empire. The bounty hunter is of the same warrior class as the legacy. Star Wars characters Jango Fett and Boba Fett.

Related story & # 39; Onward & # 39; / Pixar movie will launch online early after theatrical career interruption

Dawson currently stars in the first season of the USA. Bramble as Allegra Dill, an investigator who is trying to solve the murder of her sister police officer in a quirky border town.

Dawson is also set to star in the HBO Max / DC Comics pilot DMZ, which is being directed and EP by Ava DuVernay and showrunner / writer Roberto Patino. DMZ It is set in the near future in the United States, which is embroiled in a bitter civil war, leaving Manhattan a demilitarized zone, destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world. Dawson will play the fierce doctor Alma Ortego, who sets out on a heartbreaking journey to save lives while desperately searching for his lost son. As he fights with the gangs, militias, demagogues, and warlords who control this land without anyone's law, he becomes the unlikely source of what everyone has lost … hope.

Below is a two-week Instagram from Mandalorian cast member Gina Caro about the season 2 wrap: