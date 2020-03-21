Saturday Racing Tips: Thurles to the Rescue as Capuccimix 7/1 Can Help Lift Sadness | Racing News

Are you looking for a sport to enjoy on Saturday afternoon? Jones Knows is here to help preview and advise punters on the best bets from the Irish racing scene.

Thurles Racecourse will reach the top of the live sports table on Saturday afternoon.

With almost all sports authorities closing the store due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the action from Ireland, which has decided to keep its show on the road behind closed doors, will scratch the itch of those who yearn for sports action, a gamble or just a distraction from These extraordinary times of social isolation and sports hiatus.

Between 1:40 and 4:40 we can at least fool ourselves that everything is normal in the world. Even ITV has decided to broadcast the meeting to the delight of sports addicts. For my part, I can't wait. It's not exactly Tuesday at the Cheltenham Festival excitement levels, but it's not far.

Confession Time: My knowledge of Irish racing lacks depth. Who knew that Thurles was pronounced Thur-less? And who knew that AP McCoy rode its first winner on the Tipperary track? What I learned from researching the characteristics of the track is that you need a horse that can handle right undulations, be fast enough to get to a good position two fences due to nature downhill, and of course find a lot on a slope top finish.

Now let's put these theories into action …

The horse to back with confidence on the card is CAPUCCIMIX (7/1 with Sky Bet) at Pierce Molony Memorial Novice Chase at 3:10.

I am completely on the field where Grand Annual winner Chosen Mate is the best rookie hunter this season and since the team was 11 distances from him at Gowran Park he is able to win a Grade contest Three like this.

Henry De Bromhead has worked his usual magic to improve this horse enormously over the biggest obstacles, showing off his talent reaching seven lengths at Cash Back on his chasing debut. He has had three runs since then and is no longer afraid of jumping to his left onto the bed when he last faced off when he won at Naas.

Image:

Henry De Bromhead: the master of improving horses on fences



The Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle at 1:40 looks like a direct shootout between the two best on the market. At prices, I prefer to side with FAKIERA (10/11 with Sky Bet) for Gordon Elliott. His main rival in the market, Politesse, is making his obstacle debut after an impressive victory, but the numbers suggest that the mares are struggling to face the boys in the first obstacles in Ireland.

This year, only two mares have won mixed-sex races of a sample size of 132 runners with data suggesting they are performing below market expectations. I have the philosophy of not tilting anything shorter than 2/1, so I advise a double with MARY FRANCES (7/4 with Sky Bet) the most likely winner of BetVictor Hurdle at 2:10 for those who like to take short prices. Double must pay around the 5/1 mark.

She is the highest ranked in the official obstacle classifications and comes here behind a strong handicap victory in Punchestown, where she demonstrated her taste for a positive trip from the front to burn down a competitive field, including the fifth Pertemps Final Regulation. A repetition of that performance and she will be beaten.

The BetVictor disabled hurdle at 2:40 made my brain ache. It is a mystery wrapped in an enigma. As with all low-grade downsides, it's a case of who might show up that day and my finger went down on the chances of JOHNNY LITTLE LEGS (4/1 with Sky Bet) but it has been well found in the market overnight. Small bets are recommended.

He showed a taste for the course last time and should have learned a lot from that short experience of losing in the head.

Recommended stakeout plan: