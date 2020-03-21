Saturday NRL Close: Wins for Raiders, Sea Eagles and Storm | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML5d0103ce9160c6cc0130442f24b5d04e11% %MINIFYHTML5d0103ce9160c6cc0130442f24b5d04e12%





Storm celebrates his victory

%MINIFYHTML5d0103ce9160c6cc0130442f24b5d04e13% %MINIFYHTML5d0103ce9160c6cc0130442f24b5d04e14%

We collect the latest NRL action as Australia's top national competition goes behind closed doors.

New Zealand Warriors 6-20 Canberra Raiders

%MINIFYHTML5d0103ce9160c6cc0130442f24b5d04e15% %MINIFYHTML5d0103ce9160c6cc0130442f24b5d04e16%

The Warriors, short on players and equipment, produced a brave performance before losing 20-6 on Saturday to the Canberra Raiders.

The Auckland-based New Zealand Warriors have established a camp in Australia since the opening round last weekend to allow the league to continue with a full complement of 16 teams.

If they returned to New Zealand, travel restrictions would make it impossible for the Warriors to play more games against Australian opponents.

Canberra withstood a tough 20-minute opening in high temperatures when the Warriors threw everything at them, but still went into the break 6-0 thanks to a converted attempt by Elliott Whitehead.

The Raiders added two more to their account when Sia Soliola and Bailey Simonsson approached. The Warriors were awarded a penalty kick in the 75th minute, but the Raiders had the last word when Curtis Scott scored in the last minute.

Sydney Roosters 8-9 Manly Sea Eagles

A drop goal from Daly Cherry-Evans gave the Sea Eagles their first win of the season by outpointing the roosters at Leichhardt Oval.

Both sides exchanged penalties from the start before Manly's Tom Trbojevic went for the first attempt. The roosters tried to return the blow and had two attempts rejected before an excellent pass from Luke Keary found Daniel Tupou, who reached out to put the 6-6 at the break.

Keary should have scored the roosters' second attempt early in the second half, but Tom Trbojevic caught him off guard and managed to drop the ball.

Another penalty each made 8-8 with 13 minutes to go with both sides building towards the only pointer. The roosters had the first chance, but Keary's effort hit the posts, and two minutes later, Cherry-Evans quietly positioned himself on the winner.

Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks 10-12 Melbourne Storm

Cameron Smith was placed on a late penalty to give Storm a narrow victory over the Sharks at an empty Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

The Sharks led 4-2 at halftime and extended their lead to 10-4 after Billy Magoulias scored the first attempt in the 60th minute.

However, they lost inspiring captain Wade Graham in the 67th minute with a foot injury and could not wait for victory.

An attempt by Tui Kamikamica converted with nine minutes remaining leveled the score to establish a tense finish. The Sharks were guilty of poor discipline and Captain Smith stepped forward to place the winning penalty when Magoulias was penalized.