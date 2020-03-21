Santa Clara University Law student tests positive for coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA (Up News Info SF) – Santa Clara University, which moved all classes online on March 12, announced Saturday that a law student tested positive for the coronavirus.

School authorities said the student was last on campus March 6 at Charney Hall and was currently isolating himself at his off-campus home under the guidance of medical and public health officials.

The school also announced that it would close residences, graduate and attorney residences, and neighborhood units for the spring quarter / semester on March 28.

"Those in need of critical items in their rooms must retrieve them by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 23, due to the state order to stay home," the school said in the announcement. "The buildings will be inaccessible from then on."

The university is located in the worst-hit location of the 10 counties in the San Francisco Bay Area. Authorities imposed a local shelter-in-place order on county residents earlier this week.

County health officials announced two new deaths from the virus on Friday. There have been eight deaths from the virus since the outbreak began nearly two months ago. Of the 530 confirmed cases in the San Francisco Bay area, 196 were located in Santa Clara County.