San Gabriel man dies after experiencing flu-like symptoms, widow says she never had a coronavirus test – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A San Gabriel man died Monday after experiencing flu-like symptoms, but his widow said doctors never examined him for the new coronavirus despite worsening symptoms.

Julio Ramírez was 43 years old, father of two children and the image of health, according to his wife Julie Murillo.

"There are no medical conditions that I know of," he said. "And he has never been on medication."

Murillo said her husband started getting sick last Monday after traveling internally through Los Angeles International Airport. She said he told her he was sitting next to someone who was coughing.

"It was then that he called Kaiser to see if he could come in because he had a fever, was in pain and started having a dry cough," Murillo said.

Murillo, Ramírez's wife of three, said her doctor in Kaiser Downey prescribed Tamiflu and cough medicine over the phone. And on Wednesday, he said Ramirez called Kaiser again.

"And a doctor was supposed to call you back," he said. "And he said he never received a call."

By Friday, Murillo said Ramírez was struggling to breathe, so he took him to an urgent care center.

"They started asking questions, but they were more concerned if he had traveled out of the county, not the states," he said.

Murillo said her husband was taken to an empty room and a doctor called him on the phone. She said they gave her an x-ray and told her someone would call her with the results.

She said that she was never examined by a doctor or examined for the new coronavirus.

"I think when they saw me pushing him in a wheelchair and seeing that he couldn't breathe the way they should, someone should have seen him physically," he said tearfully.

On Monday morning, Murillo found her husband dead in her bed. She was tested for the virus on Monday and has since been quarantined, awaiting results and suffering on her own.

"I'm about to become paranoid because if I'm crying and have a runny nose, that's one of the symptoms," she said.

Kaiser Permanente said it was unable to comment on the case due to patient privacy, but said they are committed to providing patients with adequate and appropriate care.

The coroner's office said it would not do an autopsy because Kaiser said Ramirez died of pneumonia, so Murillo is paying for an independent autopsy to find out if her husband died of the coronavirus.