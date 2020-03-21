San Francisco releases 26 inmates to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – More than two dozen prisoners are being released from San Francisco county jails as part of the coronavirus public health emergency, the San Francisco Sheriff's Office said Friday.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff's office said a Superior Court order provided for the release of 26 convicted prisoners with less than 60 days to comply.

The court issued the order to reduce the county's prison population and minimize the exposure of prisoners and staff to the coronavirus, spokeswoman Nancy Crowley said.

There are currently no known cases of coronavirus in San Francisco county jails. The sheriff's office said the release of the 26 inmates allows for the expansion of social distancing protocols implemented in all three county jails.

The sheriff's office said it has worked with courts and community organizations to identify housing and mental health programs for about 13 inmates who had nowhere to go after their release. The rest of the inmates have identified existing housing situations, the sheriff's office said.

The news of the inmates' release comes a day after Alameda County authorities announced that 314 inmates at the Santa Rita jail facility had been approved for early release due to the current coronavirus crisis.

Sheriff Gregory Ahern said his office will continue to release inmates when feasible while protecting public safety. He said the inmates who were released were relatively low-level criminals.