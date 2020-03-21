San Francisco Parks and Recreation Department extends emergency child care hours to support health workers – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The San Francisco Parks and Recreation Department will expand its free emergency child care hours, which provide child care to low-income families affected by the new coronavirus, to support health workers, City leaders said Friday.

Extended hours begin Monday at the 35 Parks and Recreation Department sites from 6:30 a.m. at 7:30 p.m. and are intended to assist health care workers who need child care while requesting shelter-in-place throughout the state, but generally work 12-hour shifts.

In addition to extended hours, the city will also begin providing childcare to the children of disaster service workers, essential employees of the Department of Public Health, and the San Francisco Community Clinics Consortium.

"Front-line health care and essential employees, like doctors and nurses, need child care that they can trust as they focus on responding to COVID-19," Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

“Essential workers, including disaster service workers who are employees of our city's clinics, must be able to respond to this public health emergency without worrying about accessing and paying for child care. I want to thank the Recreation and Parks Department and the Department of Children, Youth and their Families for coming together to provide this service to our city, ”he said.

