San Francisco 49ers star Emmanuel Sanders signs with the saints – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA (Up News Info SF / AP) – The San Francisco 49ers lost a key offensive weapon during their run to the Super Bowl when veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders signed a 2-year contract with the New Orleans Saints on Saturday.

Sanders made the 49ers in a midseason trade with the Denver Broncos and provided a veteran anchor for the young San Francisco receiving corps and a reliable target for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He caught 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns on the 49ers stretch to the Super Bowl.

During the playoffs, he added five catches for 71 yards.

The 5-foot-11-inch Sanders, who turns 33 next week, signed a 2-year contract worth about $ 16 million with bonds that could bring the total value up to $ 19 million.

The Saints struggled last season to find a consistent production from a non-All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas, who caught 149 NFL record passes for 1,725 ​​yards and nine touchdowns.

Free agent Ted Ginn Jr., who turns 35 next month, ranked second among Saints receivers with 30 catches, behind running back Alvin Kamara (81), tight end Jared Cook (43) and running back. Latavius ​​Murray (34).

The Saints hoped to get more production from Tre & # 39; Quan Smith, selected in the third round of the 2018 draft, but struggled with an ankle injury that sidelined him for seven full games and parts of two others, and just He had 18 catches for 234 yards and five touchdowns.

New Orleans may have missed one of the top two positions in the last NFC playoffs due to its inability to defend Sanders in a 48-46 loss to San Francisco in early December.

Sanders caught seven passes in that game for 157 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown. He also threw a 35-yard touchdown pass on a trick play. When the playoffs began a month later, New Orleans came in third despite being in a three-way tie with San Francisco and Green Bay for the best NFC record at 13-3. The Saints then lost their first award to Minnesota.

Sanders entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010. He helped Peyton Manning and the 2015 Denver Broncos win a Super Bowl. He was named to the Pro Bowl with Denver in the 2014 and 2016 seasons. The Broncos traded Sanders to San Francisco before last season.

He now joins New Orleans with 601 career catches for 7,893 yards and 42 touchdowns.