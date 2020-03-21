Salman Khan enjoys time with his family during quarantine

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Salman Khan enjoys time with his family during quarantine

The coronavirus has its strength in the world and has forced everyone to shut down their usual routines. This has also had a severe impact on the Bollywood industry with all work stopped. During this period, Bollywood stars are quarantined with the aim of flattening the curve and preventing a rapid spread of the pandemic. Salman Khan has decided to isolate himself with his family in his country house.

Earlier today, Arpita Khan went to social media and shared a series of videos and photos in which Salman and his nephew Ahil Sharma enjoy the beauty of nature as they walk through the forest plucking fruits from the trees. Take a look at the video below.

%MINIFYHTML93251f469a21c3ee0937ec443c1bce3c11%%MINIFYHTML93251f469a21c3ee0937ec443c1bce3c12%

Salman Khan is a true family man, right?

On the job front, Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been postponed due to the COVID scare – 19. We still don't know when his movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will hit the ground. However, judging by the situation it could take a long time.

Salman Khan heads to his farm to quarantine

%MINIFYHTML93251f469a21c3ee0937ec443c1bce3c13%%MINIFYHTML93251f469a21c3ee0937ec443c1bce3c14%%MINIFYHTML93251f469a21c3ee0937ec443c1bce3c15%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here