Russia begins major military exercise on the border with Ukraine – Defense Blog

Russia conducts a large-scale military exercise on the Ukrainian border that involves hundreds of airborne assault vehicles, tanks, attack helicopters, warplanes, and thousands of soldiers.

Some 1,500 paratroopers from the Novorossiysk Air Assault Division, artillery troops from the Russian Army Corps of the Black Sea Fleet and have launched a large-scale war game on the Crimea show the ability of Russia to accumulate large numbers of troops on very short notice. event of a conflict

The paratroopers landed in eastern Crimea as part of the joint exercises of the Air Force and military transport aviation, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

“During joint Air Force and military transport aviation tactical flight drills, more than 1,500 staff members of the large Novorossiysk air assault unit flew from long-range takeoff aerodromes aboard 15 Il- 76 military transport aviation and landing sites of Opuk training range landed, "the ministry said in a statement.

The field exercise also includes Grad multiple rocket launch systems, 122mm GSodika 2S1 self-propelled howitzers, 120mm D-30 howitzers, 120mm 2S9 9 Nona-S 120 self-propelled artillery guns and also mortars Sani and Podnos.

Russia is organizing maneuvering land, air and sea war games throughout the southern military district on the Ukrainian border.

In the final stage of the field exercise, troops will conduct tactical force-to-force drills between a separate Coastal Defense Brigade and a separate Marine Corps Brigade from the Black Sea Fleet, during which they will conduct artillery fire, land Force Amphibious assault on the coast and practice various tactical methods of a battle between artillery units.

The field exercise will last until the end of March, the press office reported.