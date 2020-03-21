Rosie O & # 39; Donnell celebrates her 58th birthday by returning the actors affected by Coronavirus: she will present the Rosie Show, a day with stars, only one day

%MINIFYHTMLddf768ae1132f7b28ea51162743ebd5011% %MINIFYHTMLddf768ae1132f7b28ea51162743ebd5012%

Rosie O & # 39; Donnell is celebrating her 58th birthday on Saturday, March 21, 2020, and on Sunday she's giving actors back a special episode of the celebrity-filled Rosie Show. Rosie announced through her social media platforms that on Sunday night, March 22, 2020, she will partner with Broadway.com and conduct a fundraiser for The Actors Fund. Since Broadway closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there are many actors and others working within the industry who are out of work. Rosie O & # 39; Donnell will bring back her talk show, which ran from 1996 to 2002 for one night only. Several non-Broadway guests are expected to appear on the show, including Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Harvey Fierstein, Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris, Tituss Burgess, Judith Light, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Rosie released a statement to the Hollywood Reporter where she spoke about the upcoming fundraiser.

“Everyone who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since I was a child. It has also been the soul of New York City from generation to generation. After all that Broadway has given the world, now, in this moment of tremendous need, it is our turn to give something back. There is no better way to support this community than through The Actors Fund. And with a training like this, I challenge you not to tune in. "

You may see a tweet that Rosie shared announcing the show on her official Twitter account. There is a typographical error in the YouTube address where the show will be broadcast live. The correct YouTube channel is as follows: https://www.youtube.com/user/Broadwaycom. There is no period between Broadway and com in the YouTube channel URL. Those who want to watch can also watch the show on the official Broadway.com website.

Sunday night 7 pm https://t.co/pzkQDS6T8G and youtube / broadway.com – we will raise money for @TheActorsFund – don't miss it ❤️👍🏽 ♥ ️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wVtv20WIE6 – ROSIE (@Rosie) March 19, 2020

Here is a link to the official Broadway.com live stream that will air Sunday night.

Are you waiting to see Rosie O & # 39; Donnell bring back her show to help the actors? Rosie O & # 39; Donnell spoke on an Instagram posted live for her birthday, where she talked a little bit more about the upcoming show and shared a little bit about her family life.

Are you going to see the Rosie O & # 39; Donnell Show when I return on Sunday?



